Trump says 'very conclusive' report on Covid-19 origins to be released

President Donald Trump says US Intelligence will soon be releasing a "very conclusive" report into the origins of Covid-19.

He made the statement at a Fox News virtual town hall event today after being asked a question by host Bret Baier.

"You told John Roberts the other day that you saw evidence that gave you a high confidence the virus came from the Wuhan lab, not that it was created there perhaps but that it came from there, can you illuminate anymore about that?" Baier asked.

"We are going to be giving a very strong report on exactly what we think happened and I think it will be very conclusive," Mr Trump replied.

"Personally I think they (China) made a horrible mistake and they didn't want to admit it."

Mr Trump said the US wanted to go in to China to investigate but they "wouldn't let us, in my opinion they made a mistake and tried to cover it."

He went on to admonish China on their handling of the virus once the outbreak took hold.

"What they really treated the world badly on, they stopped people going into China, but they didn't stop people going to the USA and all over the world.

"You could fly out of Wuhan essentially where all of the problem was, and also where the lab is, so you could fly out of Wuhan to any place in the world but you couldn't leave from there and go to any place in China."

Chinese officials have repeatedly denied the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

His comments come after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this morning said China has been responsible for the spread of disease in the past and must be held accountable for the coronavirus pandemic that originated in the country.

“Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running substandard laboratories,” Pompeo said on ABC’s “This Week” programme.

“These are not the first times that we’ve had a world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese lab.