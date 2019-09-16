Trump says US will release more oil to 'keep markets well supplied' after attack on Saudi Arabia plant

US President Donald Trump tweeted today that in response to the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil plant and fields that he has authorised the release of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve.

The drone attack Saturday on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq plant and its Khurais oil field led to the interruption of an estimated 5.7 million barrels of the kingdom's crude oil production per day, equivalent to more than 5 per cent of the world's daily supply.

The incident sparked huge fires and has seriously disrupted oil production in Saudi Arabia.

Trump tweeted that the attacks "may have an impact on oil prices" which is why the US has decided to release oil from the reserve to "keep the markets well-supplied."

"I have also informed all appropriate agencies to expedite approvals of the oil pipelines currently in the permitting process in Texas and various other States," he added.

Trump also said that there was "reason to believe that we know the culprit", but added that the US is still "waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed."

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed to have carried out the attack, but Washington has blamed Iran itself.

The Saudis have been at war with the Houthi rebels since early 2015.

Trump also disputed the idea of unconditional meeting with Iran even though his advisers have said he's ready and willing.