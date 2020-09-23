TODAY |

Trump says UN must hold China 'accountable' for failing to contain Covid-19

Source:  Associated Press

US President Donald Trump says the United Nations must hold China “accountable” for failing to contain the coronavirus, which has killed about 200,000 Americans and nearly 1 million around the world.

The US President called on the United Nations to hold "accountable the nation which unleashed this plague." Source: Associated Press

Trump is accusing China of not sharing timely information with the world on the new disease in a taped address to the virtually gathered United Nations General Assembly.

Case numbers continue to rise in 33 of the nation’s 50 states. Source: Breakfast

Trump says: “The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions.”

Trump is also using his address to tout a pair of recent international accords he helped to broker- one between Kosovo and Serbia and the other between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Israel - as the United States “fulfilling our destiny as peacemaker.”

US Covid-19 death toll tops 200,000 - 'Completely unfathomable that we've reached this point'

Trump has repeatedly used his appearances at the international gathering to oppose “globalization” and promote his “America First” foreign policy. His 2020 address is not different, as he admonished other nations that “only when you take care of your own citizens, will you find a true basis for cooperation."

