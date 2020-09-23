Trump says UN must hold China 'accountable' for failing to contain Covid-19

US President Donald Trump says the United Nations must hold China “accountable” for failing to contain the coronavirus, which has killed about 200,000 Americans and nearly 1 million around the world.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Trump is accusing China of not sharing timely information with the world on the new disease in a taped address to the virtually gathered United Nations General Assembly.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Trump says: “The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions.”

Trump is also using his address to tout a pair of recent international accords he helped to broker- one between Kosovo and Serbia and the other between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Israel - as the United States “fulfilling our destiny as peacemaker.”

read more US Covid-19 death toll tops 200,000 - 'Completely unfathomable that we've reached this point'