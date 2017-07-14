 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Trump says son's Russia meeting 'standard campaign practice'

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump today defended his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer, characterising it as standard campaign practice and maintaining that "nothing happened" as a result of the June 2016 sit-down.

President Trump is again calling the investigation the "greatest witch hunt in political history."
Source: US ABC

The remarks in Paris during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron came even though Trump's own FBI pick has said the authorities should be alerted to requests for such meetings during a campaign and even after Donald Trump Jr. said he would rethink his own conduct in agreeing to the gathering in the first place.

"I think from a practical standpoint most people would've taken that meeting. It's called opposition research, or even research into your opponent," Trump said.

He was asked about Donald Trump Jr's involvement with a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign.
Source: 1 NEWS

Trump Jr. released emails this week from 2016 in which he appeared eager to accept information from the Russian government that could have damaged Hillary Clinton's campaign. 

The emails were sent ahead of a Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer that Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also attended.

Asked about the meeting today, Trump said "politics is not the nicest business in the world" and that it's standard for candidates to welcome negative information about an opponent. In this case, he added, "nothing happened from the meeting, zero happened from the meeting".

Trump's comments stood in contrast to the position of his nominee for FBI director, Christopher Wray, who at his confirmation hearing yesterday was asked what candidates should do if they're told a foreign government wants to help by offering damaging information about an opponent.

"Any threat or effort to interfere with our elections from any nation-state or any non-state actor," Wray said, "is the kind of thing the FBI would want to know."

Trump Jr. himself said in a Fox News interview on Tuesday night that "in retrospect I probably would have done things a little differently".

Meanwhile, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Chuck Grassley, said he would call on Trump Jr. to testify as part of an investigation into Russian meddling in last year's election and would subpoena him if necessary. 

Witnesses who refuse to comply with subpoenas risk being held in contempt.

Related

UK and Europe

North America

01:20
President Trump is again calling the investigation the "greatest witch hunt in political history."

Controversy lingers over Donald Trump’s son’s meeting with Russian lawyer
02:25
The US President is still refusing to face up publicly to allegations his son knowingly solicited information from the Russians.

Democrats file first article of impeachment against Donald Trump
07:52
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling has the latest as the US President visits France.

Climate change, Syria on the agenda as Trump and Macron meet in Paris

00:15
Donald Trump appraised the French President’s wife’s appearance when they met in Paris.

Watch: The moment Donald Trump tells French President his wife is in 'such good physical shape'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Luke Whitelock of the Highlanders runs at the defence during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Rebels

LIVE: Highlanders take halftime lead as Reds look to mount comeback in second half

2

'Grave concerns' held for missing woman after car found two days ago

3
Manu Vatuvei scores a try. Vodafone Warriors v Parramatta Eels. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 4 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Panthers hit back to level scores once again

01:53
4
Eva the Persian from Napier has been stuck up a palm tree for 11 days, much to the distress of Mary Kupa.

Rescued! Napier cat finally saved after 13-day exile stranded up a tree

00:28
5
His father also died from the crash.

Police appeal for witnesses of fatal bus crash, after life support for one-year-old turned off


00:24
All five victims had a corrosive substance thrown in their faces.

Two men on mopeds reportedly sprayed five victims with acid in separate attacks in London

One victim was said to have suffered "life-changing" injuries during one of the attacks.

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 