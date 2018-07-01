 

Trump says Saudi king denies knowledge of missing journalist

Associated Press
World

President Donald Trump said on Monday (Tuesday NZ Time) he has spoken with Saudi Arabia's king, who "denies any knowledge" of what happened to the Saudi journalist who disappeared after entering the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul last week. Trump said he is dispatching Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the region.

Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman. Source: Associated Press

Trump has been under pressure to take action on the suspected murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen who has been living and writing in the United States, including columns critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Turkish officials say that they believe Saudi agents killed and dismembered Khashoggi after he entered the consulate and that Turkey has audio and video recordings of it.

The kingdom has called the allegations "baseless" but has offered no evidence the writer left the consulate.

On Monday (local time), Trump tweeted that he "just spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened 'to our Saudi Arabian citizen.' He said that they are working closely with Turkey to find answers. I am immediately sending our Secretary of State to meet with King!"

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow declined to speculate on what Trump might do after the president promised "severe punishment" in a "60 Minutes" interview if the U.S. determines that Khashoggi was indeed killed inside the Saudi consulate.

Saudi Arabia has pledged to economically retaliate for any U.S. punitive action.

Trump has said repeatedly he does not want to halt a proposed $110 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia — as some in Congress have suggested — because it would harm the U.S. economically.

"We will take stern action with the Saudis if necessary," Kudlow said. "The United States is the dominant energy player so we're in pretty good shape, in my opinion, with our energy boom to cover any shortfalls. We'll wait and see, but rest assured that when the president says we will take actions if we find out bad outcomes, he means it."

Kudlow said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would be attending a previously scheduled Saudi conference this week to address terrorist financing but those plans could change as details of the investigation become available.

Sens. Marco Rubio and Jeff Flake, members of the Foreign Relations Committee, said Congress is prepared to move quickly and firmly if Trump fails to adequately respond to the Oct. 2 disappearance of Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor. Rubio said U.S.-Saudi relations may need to be "completely revised" and stressed the U.S. would lose credibility on human rights if the Trump administration remained silent.

He also said Mnuchin should skip the Saudi conference.

"I don't think any of our government officials should be going and pretending it's business as usual until we know what's happened here," said Rubio, R-Fla.

Rubio declined to rule out a halt to the arms sales, stressing that the U.S. must send a message to repressive governments worldwide.

"There's not enough money in the world for us to buy back our credibility on human rights if we do not move forward and take swift action," Rubio said. "Arms sales are important not because of the money but because it also provides leverage over their future behavior."

Flake said if the Saudis did, in fact, kill Khashoggi, Congress might specifically curtail U.S. military aid to Saudi-led forces in Yemen. Saudi Arabia is leading a coalition of Gulf states in a military campaign against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The U.S. provides weaponry, intelligence and logistical support for the bombing campaign.

"I do think that arms sales will be affected. Certainly our involvement in Yemen with Saudi Arabia will be affected," said Flake, R-Ariz.

More than 20 Republican and Democratic senators instructed Trump last week to order an investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance under legislation that authorizes sanctions for perpetrators of extrajudicial killings, torture or other gross human rights violations. The writer had been living in self-exile in Virginia for the past year. The lawmakers' letter was a preliminary step under the Global Magnitsky Act toward taking punitive action.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has reviewed the U.S. intelligence into what happened to Khashoggi, has said, "The likelihood is he was killed on the day he walked into the consulate."

Trump visited the kingdom on his first overseas trip as president and has touted U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

1 NEWS
Kensington Palace says Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex are expecting a child in autumn next year.

Kensington Palace announced the news that the latest royal baby will arrive in the northern spring. Source: Breakfast

The palace says the couple has "appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The announcement Monday comes as Harry and the former Meghan Markle arrived in Sydney at the start of a 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The trip officially begins on Tuesday and will see the couple watch the Invictus Games, visit a Sydney zoo and visit the rural Flying Doctor service.

The royals touched down this morning in Sydney, part of their first tour as a married couple. Source: Associated Press

Pauline Hanson unsuccessful in moving motion in Australia's parliament saying 'it's OK to be white'

AAP
Australian politician Pauline Hanson has declared "anti-white" racism is on the rise, unsuccessfully moving a motion in federal parliament saying "it's OK to be white".

The One Nation leader said anyone who watched the news or social media could see increased attacks on western civilisation and the prevalence of anti-white racism.

"It is indeed OK to be white. Such a simple sentence should go without saying but I suspect many members in this place would struggle to say it," she told parliament.

"People have a right to be proud of their cultural background whether they are black, white or brindle."

The motion was defeated 31-28 despite the support of government senators.

Crossbench senator Derryn Hinch savaged Senator Hanson, saying she was locked in a race to the bottom of the sewer with Katter's Australian Party member Fraser Anning.

"It could have been written on a piece of toilet paper," Senator Hinch said of the motion.

"This sort of racism is not only wrong, it could be dangerous."

Greens leader Richard Di Natale also had a crack at former One Nation senator Anning and Senator Hanson.

"The reality is this 'it's OK to be white' slogan has got a long history in the white supremacist movement where both these clowns get most of their material from," Senator Di Natale said.

Pauline Hanson.
Pauline Hanson. Source: Twitter Pauline Hanson
'I'm not a baby' - Donald Trump bristles as he's reminded of Kim Jong Un's 'cruel kingdom'

1 NEWS
Donald Trump, who recently said he and Kim Jong Un "fell in love" has bristled in a US TV interview when told the North Korean leader presides over "a cruel kingdom of repression".

Mr Trump told supporters earlier this month at a political rally he and Kim "fell in love".

"He wrote me beautiful letters. And they’re great letters. We fell in love," he said.

Veteran CBS 60 Minutes journalist Leslie Stahl read Mr Trump what she described as Mr Kim's "resume".

"He presides over a cruel kingdom of repression. Gulags, starvation, reports that he had his half-brother assassinated, slave labour, executions - this is a guy you love?" she asked.

Mr Trump responded: "I know all these things. I mean, I’m not a baby. I know these things."

He said his "love" comment was a a figure of speech.

"Look. Look. I like, I get along with him, OK?" he said.

"Let it be whatever it is. I get along with him really well. I have a good energy with him, I have a good chemistry with him. Look at the horrible threats that were made. No more threats. No more threats."

Mr Trump said that the day before he came into power, we were going to war with North Korea. I think it was going to end up in war".

"Now you don’t hear that. You don’t hear any talk of it. And he [Kim Jong Un] doesn't want to go to war, and we don't want to go to war, and he understands denuclearisation and he's agreed to it," he added.

"I do trust him. I trust him. That doesn’t mean I can’t be proven wrong." the President said.

Reminded of North Korea's gulags and public executions the US president told 60 Minutes "I know all these things". Source: Twitter/ 60 Minutes CBS
Men accused of Christmas Day terror attack intended 'violent jihad,' Melbourne court told

AAP
It's obvious that three men accused of plotting a Christmas Day Melbourne terror attack wanted to "wage violent jihad" against non-believers, a jury at the Supreme Court of Victoria has been told.

Their plans were well and truly on foot by late October 2016 and in the following two months they bought bomb-making materials and machetes and scouted CBD locations, crown prosecutor Nick Papas QC says.

After weeks of evidence, the Crown is summing up its case against Hamza Abbas, 23, his cousin Abdullah Chaarani, 27, and Ahmed Mohamed, 25, who all deny knowledge and involvement in planning an attack on Federation Square two years ago.

Hamza's 24-year-old brother Ibrahim Abbas has already pleaded guilty to preparing for the attack and gave evidence he was a leader trying to recruit others for his cause.

But Mr Papas urged jurors today to reject that suggestion and find Ibrahim was not a leader, but a co-conspirator in a plan to "wage violent jihad against those they believed to be disbelievers".

He replayed CCTV of the foursome meeting at Federation Square days before their alleged attack was to take place.

An extremist video found on Chaarani's phone showed pictures of Federation Square, St Paul's Cathedral and the Yarra River and called for watchers to "come to martyrdom".

"The Crown says they're talking about this as a great place to cause lots of mayhem and injuries, lots of innocent people to be killed, the more the better," Mr Papas said of the CCTV.

Ibrahim described the gathering as a spontaneous drive to the city to get ice cream, during which he suggested the location might be good for an attack.

But Mr Papas said that contention was "ridiculous", and even Mohamed's wife had sent him a text that afternoon saying "I don't appreciate how secretive you're being".

Mohamed and Chaarani are accused of working on plans from October 2016, when it's alleged Mohamed saved a link to the Al Qaeda magazine article "How to make a bomb in the kitchen of your mom" and that he and Chaarani searched for information on sparkler explosives.

Mohamed and Ibrahim also purchased materials including light globes, pipes and Ramset cartridges, the prosecution argues.

It's alleged Hamza became involved from December, but did so with full knowledge of the sourcing of materials and other preparations.

He joined Mohamed, Chaarani and Ibrahim on the final of three trips to Clonbinane, when it's claimed they tested a bomb in a state forest.

When that failed it's alleged they moved to a new bomb-making method involving hydrogen peroxide, which Hamza and Mohamed were seen purchasing on CCTV.

"The Crown says (they thought) 'one way of setting off a bomb has failed, let's try the other way'," Mr Papas said.

The Crown closing continues.

Federation Square, before skyscrapers in the Melbourne CBD, and St Paul's Cathedral to the left. Source: istock.com
