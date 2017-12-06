 

Trump says Pakistan playing US for 'fools'

President Donald Trump began the New Year by sending an angry, early morning tweet criticising Pakistan.

1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright with the latest from President Trump's America.

Trump tweeted: "The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

It was not immediately clear why Trump opted to tweet on Pakistan. The U.S. has long accused Istanbul of allowing militants to operate relatively freely in Pakistan's border regions to carry out operations in neighboring Afghanistan.

