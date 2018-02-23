Trump says mental institutions should have 'nabbed' Florida shooter a 'number of times'

Source:Associated Press
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the teenager accused of last week's Florida high school shooting "is a sick guy and he should have been nabbed a number of times."
The FBI has launched an internal review to determine how it failed to notify the Miami field office of a critical warning about alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz.
Meeting with students and parents affected by school shootings, Trump said he was looking to keep a focus on mental health.
Trump also bemoaned how there are fewer "mental institutions" in which to contain those whose activities are troubling but might not be criminal.
