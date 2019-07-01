TODAY |

Trump says Kim Jong Un may be planning a present like a ‘beautiful vase’ rather than a missile launch

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump said today that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be planning to give him “a nice present" such as a “beautiful vase” for Christmas rather than a missile launch.

Source: 1 NEWS

The president was asked what he will do if North Korea does conduct a long-range missile test.

The North has threatened to take unspecified action if sanctions are not eased by the end of the year, and speculation has centred on the possibility of a new missile test, possibly of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead.

The North has said that its “Christmas gift” to the United States will depend on Washington's actions.

Trump, who is in Florida for the holidays, had just finished thanking service members from each branch of the military via satellite when he was asked about North Korea. He opted for a wait-and-see approach.

"Maybe it's a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test," Trump said. “I may get a nice present from him. You don't know. You never know.”

Nuclear talks between the US and North Korea have been stalled since a February summit between Trump and Kim fell apart.

A new satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment used to launch long-range missiles shows the construction of a new structure.

