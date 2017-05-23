 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Trump says Iran should never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon

share

Source:

Associated Press

US President Donald Trump says Israel's Arab neighbors are realising they share a "common cause" with Israel in the threat from Iran.

Mr Trump is in Israel on the second stop in his nine-day tour of the Middle East and Europe

Trump is on the second leg of his first trip abroad as US President.
Source: Associated Press

Mr Trump is urging the US and Israel to boost cooperation against common threats, and declaring that Iran never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

He says Iran - Israel's chief enemy in the Middle East - must also cease funding, training and supplying weapons to terrorist groups and militias.

Speaking during his first visit to Israel as president, Mr Trump says there is strong consensus on these issues among the world's nations, including many in the Muslim world.

Mr Trump also thanked Israel's leaders for being committed to achieving peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

He meets later today with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Related

Middle East

02:20
The globe-trotting US President leaves behind new-found friends in Saudi Arabia, where he told the Muslim world to take action on terror.

With hopes for peace uncertain, Trump to visit Israel

01:53
President Trump left it to his wife and daughter to discuss the big issue.

Melania and Ivanka Trump left to tackle thorny issue of human rights in Saudi Arabia
00:53
Trump's address overnight was the centrepiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

President Trump urges Muslim nations to drive out extremists, condemning 'Islamic terror of all kinds'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
This shocking incident took place at Glen Innes station and left onlookers shaken.

Raw video: Auckland commuters watch in horror as students brawl and kick train at station

00:30
2
This shocking incident took place at Glen Innes station and left onlookers shaken.

Raw: Brave woman tells students to 'sit down' after shocking fracas on Auckland train

00:43
3
Tony Kanaan says the Kiwi race ace even "got a free meal out of" the Indianapolis incident.

Cool-headed Kiwi Scott Dixon told Taco Bell gunpoint robbery story 'like nothing happened' - IndyCar teammate


02:01
4
Watch: Powerful anti-suicide video from Mike King's charity shows how Dads need support

Watch: Mike King's charity releases poignant suicide support advice video

03:50
5
The popular singer is inspiring young Kiwis through his work with Youthline.

'It pulled me down' - Stan Walker using memories of childhood physical and sexual abuse to help inspire the next generation

00:51
Creator Joe McEnteer put more than a year into the work, hiding a secret equation in its details leading to an unseen natural treasure.

This ancient swamp kauri table is actually a treasure map to a beautiful place 'not visited by many'

Joe McEnteer's creation was thousands of years in the making.

05:52
Winning their dream wedding has turned into something of a nightmare for Ali McWatters and Tracey Strachan.

Good news for Kiwi couple who had same-sex wedding in Cook Islands cancelled twice

Fair Go has organised a wedding for the couple and their family and friends, not in the Cook Islands but in Hawaii.

00:30
This shocking incident took place at Glen Innes station and left onlookers shaken.

Raw video: Auckland commuters watch in horror as students brawl and kick train at station

The two groups can be heard yelling insults at each other before some of them rush onto the train with fists flying.

03:50
The popular singer is inspiring young Kiwis through his work with Youthline.

'It pulled me down' - Stan Walker using memories of childhood physical and sexual abuse to help inspire the next generation

The popular singer is using his own experiences to inspire young Kiwis through his work with Youthline.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ