Trump says Iran should never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon

US President Donald Trump says Israel's Arab neighbors are realising they share a "common cause" with Israel in the threat from Iran.

Mr Trump is in Israel on the second stop in his nine-day tour of the Middle East and Europe

Mr Trump is urging the US and Israel to boost cooperation against common threats, and declaring that Iran never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

He says Iran - Israel's chief enemy in the Middle East - must also cease funding, training and supplying weapons to terrorist groups and militias.

Speaking during his first visit to Israel as president, Mr Trump says there is strong consensus on these issues among the world's nations, including many in the Muslim world.

Mr Trump also thanked Israel's leaders for being committed to achieving peace between Israelis and Palestinians.