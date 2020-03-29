Trump says he's considering quarantine on New York amid coronavirus pandemic

As coronavirus cases kept rising in the United States epicentre of New York, President Donald Trump said he is considering a quarantine affecting residents of the state and neighbouring New Jersey and Connecticut.

Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press

Trump told reporters at the White House he was weighing the idea of a quarantine to prevent people in the tri-state area from travelling for a short time.

"We'd like to see [it] quarantined because it's a hotspot," Mr Trump said. "I'm thinking about that."

All 50 US states have reported some cases of the virus that causes Covid-19, but New York has the most, with over 52,000 positive tests for the illness and more than 700 deaths.

The federal government has the power to take measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases among states, but it's not clear whether that means Trump can order people not to leave their states.

Trump cited requests from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a fellow Republican and outspoken Trump supporter who has complained about New Yorkers coming to his state amid the outbreak and ordered them to isolate themselves on arrival for 14 days.

Trump said he had spoken with Cuomo, but the Democratic governor said there had been no talk of a quarantine when the two spoke Saturday morning (US time).