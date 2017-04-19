 

Trump says he's brought 'profound change' to Washington

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump has marked his 100th day in office today by saying he had brought "profound change" to Washington and reaffirming that "my only allegiance" is to those he governs.

FILE- In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. Trump raised $107 million for his inaugural festivities. Trump’s inaugural committee is due to file information about those donors with the Federal Election Commission and said it would do so on Tuesday, April 18. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool, File)

President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.

Source: Associated Press

During an evening trip to Pennsylvania, one of the states that propelled his unlikely election victory, Trump planned to sign an executive order directing the Commerce Department and the US trade representative to conduct a study of US trade agreements.

The goal is to determine whether America is being treated fairly by its trading partners and the 164-nation World Trade Organization.

Trump was scheduled to visit the Ames tool factory in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, which has manufactured shovels since 1774, and then hold a campaign-style rally in Harrisburg, the state capital.

Trump announced this past week that he intended to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and begin reworking a trade deal with South Korea, with which the US has a significant trade deficit.

"There isn't a day that goes by that the president doesn't discuss some aspect of trade," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said at the White House on Friday local time.

Early on in his tenure, Trump used an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal negotiated by the Obama administration.

"From the first day of my administration, I have governed by a simple idea: My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens," Trump said in his weekly radio and internet address.

"Together we are seeing that great achievements are possible when we put American People first. That is why I withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. That day was a turning point for our nation. It put the countries of this world on notice that the sellout of the American worker was over."

He said in his remarks: "In just 14 weeks, my administration has brought profound change to Washington."

Executive orders in line to be signed Saturday would be the 31st and 32nd since taking office - the most of any president in his first 100 days since World War II.

