Trump says he won't wear mask in front of cameras to avoid giving press 'the pleasure of seeing it'

President Donald Trump says he wore a mask and goggles out of view of reporters while he was touring a Ford plant in Michigan.

"I did wear, had one on before," said Trump.

"I wore one in this back area, but I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it. But no, where I had it in the back area, I did put a mask on.

The president did not wear a face covering at the Ypsilanti plant despite a warning from the state’s top law enforcement officer that a refusal to do so might lead to a ban on Trump's return.

Trump visited the plant outside Detroit, to tour a Ford Motor Co. factory that had been repurposed to manufacture ventilators, the medical breathing machines governors begged for during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pandemic politics shadowed the trip to Michigan as he highlighted lifesaving medical devices, with the president and officials from the electoral battleground state clashing over federal aid, mail-in ballots and face masks.

For a moment, he also teasingly held up a clear shield in front of his face. A statement from Ford said that Bill Ford, the company's executive chairman, “encouraged President Trump to wear a mask when he arrived" and said the president wore it during “a private viewing of three Ford GTs from over the years" before removing it.