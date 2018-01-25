Trump says he is 'looking forward' to speaking under oath in Russia investigation

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is willing to be questioned under oath by special prosecutor Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation into collusion between the US president's election campaign and Russia.

"I am looking forward to it," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I would do it under oath, absolutely."

According to media reports Mueller, who is examining whether Trump tried to obstruct the Russia investigation, is hoping to interview the president in the coming weeks.

Trump also said he's open to an immigration plan that will provide a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of young people who were brought to the country as children and are now here illegally.