Trump says he has 'very good idea' about Kim Jong Un's health but won't elaborate

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's prolonged public absence has led to rumours of ill health and worries about how it could influence the future of the Korean peninsula.

But there's a basic question debated by the media and government intelligence services: Are the rumours even true?

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, President Donald Trump said he has a “very good idea" about Kim's health but couldn't talk about it and wished him well.

“I do know how he’s doing, relatively speaking," Trump said at the White House. “You’ll probably be hearing in the not-too-distant future.”

Trump also said, without providing any evidence, that if he weren't president, the US would have gone to war against Kim.

Trump also told reporters he has no plans to seek a change in date in this year's elections, scheduled for November 3, 2020.

"I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that?" Trump asked.

"November third? It's a good number. I look forward to that election."

Last week, former Vice President Joe Biden reportedly said during a virtual fundraiser that he thinks Trump would seek to put off the election.

Trump also sidestepped a question on why Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar continues lead that department.

Two senior administration officials said Trump has begun discussions about replacing Azar, who led the coronavirus task force during its initial weeks and has been blamed for a culture of bureaucratic infighting during that period.

Azar has been largely sidelined since Vice President Mike Pence took charge of the task force in late February.