Trump says controversy over son's Russian links 'greatest witch hunt in political history'

President Donald Trump is defending son Donald Trump Jr. over the Russia investigation, writing on Twitter that his son was "open, transparent and innocent."

The president is again calling the investigation the "greatest witch hunt in political history."

Trump took to Twitter overnight in the aftermath of his son's defence of a meeting he had last June with a Russian lawyer.

According to emails released by Trump Jr., he appeared eager to accept information from the Russian government that would have damaged Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign.

The incident has raised questions of whether members of Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to hurt Clinton and help Trump.

President Donald Trump's lawyer is defending the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., saying he did not violate any laws in his meeting with a Russian lawyer.

Attorney Jay Sekulow says that the president was not aware of Trump Jr.'s June 2016 meeting and didn't find out about his son's email exchange until "very recently."

Sekulow says the president is not being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The attorney is defending Trump, his son and their associates in the aftermath of the revelation of Trump Jr.'s meeting — along with former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner — to discuss allegedly compromising information about Hillary Clinton.