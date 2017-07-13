 

Trump says controversy over son's Russian links 'greatest witch hunt in political history'

President Donald Trump is defending son Donald Trump Jr. over the Russia investigation, writing on Twitter that his son was "open, transparent and innocent."

A special investigator has been appointed to examine alleged Russian links to Trump administration.
Source: US ABC

The president is again calling the investigation the "greatest witch hunt in political history."

Trump took to Twitter overnight in the aftermath of his son's defence of a meeting he had last June with a Russian lawyer.

1 NEWS’ US Correspondent says “Donald Trump Jr damaged" by last year's meeting with a Russian lawyer
Source: Breakfast

According to emails released by Trump Jr., he appeared eager to accept information from the Russian government that would have damaged Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign.

The incident has raised questions of whether members of Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to hurt Clinton and help Trump.

President Donald Trump's lawyer is defending the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., saying he did not violate any laws in his meeting with a Russian lawyer.

Attorney Jay Sekulow says that the president was not aware of Trump Jr.'s June 2016 meeting and didn't find out about his son's email exchange until "very recently."

Sekulow says the president is not being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The attorney is defending Trump, his son and their associates in the aftermath of the revelation of Trump Jr.'s meeting — along with former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner — to discuss allegedly compromising information about Hillary Clinton.

Sekulow spoke on ABC's Good Morning America and NBC's Today.

02:36
Trump Jr is said to have at times a strained relationship with his father.

Who is Donald Trump Jr? An insight into the US President’s eldest son
02:31
This release marks a serious and potentially perilous development for his father, the President.

Trump privately rages as Russia scandal touches his son
02:11
The New York Times is reporting that that Donald Trump Jnr was told in an email that the Kremlin wanted to help his father.

Russian election interference saga engulfs Donald Trump's eldest son
02:40
Donald Trump Jnr says he was promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump's son defends meeting with Russian lawyer who promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton

