Trump says 'attitude' more important than preparation for Kim summit

Heading into his North Korea summit with characteristic bravado, President Donald Trump says that "attitude" is more important than preparation as he looks to negotiate an accord with Kim Jong Un to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula.

The US President has all but invited Kim Jong-Un to the White House if the summit is a success.
Source: 1 NEWS

Preparing to depart Washington for next week's meeting, Trump dangled before Kim visions of normalised relations with the United States, economic investment and even a White House visit. Characterising the upcoming talks with the third-generation autocrat as a "friendly negotiation," Trump said, "I really believe that Kim Jong Un wants to do something."

Trump's comments on Thursday local time came as he looked to reassure allies that he won't give away the store in pursuit of a legacy-defining deal with Kim, who has long sought to cast off his pariah status on the international stage. The North has faced crippling diplomatic and economic sanctions as it has advanced development of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

"I don't think I have to prepare very much," Trump said. "It's about attitude. It's about willingness to get things done."

Declaring the summit to be "much more than a photo-op," he predicted "a terrific success or a modified success" when he meets with Kim next Tuesday in Singapore. He said the talks would start a process to bring about a resolution to the nuclear issue.

"I think it's not a one-meeting deal," he said. Asked how many days he's willing to stay to talk with Kim, Trump said, "One, two three, depending on what happens."

Still he predicted he'll know very quickly whether Kim is serious about dealing with US demands.

"They have to de-nuke," Trump said. "If they don't denuclearise, that will not be acceptable. And we cannot take sanctions off."

Trump, who coined the term "maximum pressure" to describe US sanctions against the North, said they would be an indicator for the success or failure of the talks.

"We don't use the term anymore because we're going into a friendly negotiation," Trump said. "Perhaps after that negotiation, I will be using it again. You'll know how well we do in the negotiation. If you hear me saying, 'We're going to use maximum pressure,' you'll know the negotiation did not do well, frankly."

At another point, he said it was "absolutely" possible he and Kim could sign a declaration to end the Korean War. The 1950-53 conflict ended with an armistice but not a formal peace treaty.

Trump spent Thursday morning firing off a dozen unrelated tweets - on the Russia investigation and other subjects - before meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to talk about summit preparations and strategy.

"I think I've been prepared for this summit for a long time, as has the other side," he said. "II think they've been preparing for a long time also. So this isn't a question of preparation, it's a question of whether or not people want it to happen."

Administration officials indicated that Trump actually was putting in preparation time. National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis noted the president met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton Thursday afternoon "to continue their strategic discussions" ahead of the summit.

Pompeo said Kim had "personally" given him assurances that he was willing to pursue denuclearisation and said US and North Korean negotiating teams had made unspecified progress toward bridging the gap over defining that term as part of a potential agreement. He would not say whether Trump would insist that the North put an end to its chemical, biological and ballistic missile programs.

