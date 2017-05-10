Trump says all will 'be thanking me' after firing Comey

President Donald Trump says that Republicans and Democrats will soon "be thanking me" for firing FBI Director James Comey.

Source: 1 NEWS

Trump tweeted on Thursday morning that Comey had "lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike." He added: "when things calm down, they will be thanking me!"

The surprise decision to fire Comey came amid the law enforcement agency's investigation into whether Trump's presidential campaign was connected to Russian meddling in the election.

In another tweet, Trump said Comey "will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI."