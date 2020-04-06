Trump says 'all Americans are praying' for Boris Johnson, who's battling Covid-19 in intensive care

US President Donald Trump said he was saddened to hear British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken into intensive care as he battles the Covid-19 coronavirus.

“Americans are all praying for his recovery,” Mr Trump said during a White House press briefing. “He’s been a really good friend. He’s been really something very special, strong, resolute, doesn’t quit, doesn’t give up.”

Mr Trump said he asked two “leading companies” to contact officials in London about therapeutics that could be of help.

Boris Johnson in intensive care with Covid-19 after his condition worsens

He did not specifically identify the companies, but said “we have contacted all of Boris’s doctors and we’ll see what’s going to take place but they are ready to go.”