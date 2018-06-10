 

Trump on route to Singapore to try make peace with North Korea

US President Donald Trump is on route to Singapore to try and make peace with North Korea after a fractious meeting with some of the world's leaders at the G7 Summit in Canada.

Observers remain sceptical over whether Kim Jong Un can be trusted, and if Trump’s just interested in a photo-op or real diplomatic progress.
Mr Trump backs himself as a deal maker and seems confident he'll know on Tuesday whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is genuinely wanting to make peace.

"In my heart we're going to be carrying the hears of millions of people from all over the world, we have to get denuclearisation,” Mr Trump told reporters at the G7 summit.

"I think that very quickly I'll know whether or not something good is going to happen."

Something good, would be North Korea agreeing to give up its nuclear weapons.

"I think to have a peace treaty on the 12th of June, would be a little bit overly ambitious," Korea expert Shawn Ho told 1 NEWS' Corin Dann.

However it is possible Kim Jong Un may be open to starting a long term process towards denuclearisation, giving Mr Trump some scope to claim success.

"We have to start from somewhere, and this first meeting between the North Korean chairman and the US President is definitely a good start," said Mr Ho.

Corin Dann interviews Shawn Ho an expert in east Asian politics and security.
After North Korea's missile tests last year suggested it had the ability to bomb the US, the two leaders were at each others throats.

So what's changed since then?

"He [Kim Jong Un] needs to turn to the economy and really start growing that. And to be able to do that he needs to get rid of these sanctions or at least sap China's enthusiasm for enforcing these sanctions," Kiwi journalist Anna Fifield, an expert in Korean foreign affairs told Corin Dann on TVNZ1's Q+A today.

Corin Dan interviews Washington Post Tokyo Chief Anna Fifield about the historic US-North Korea summit.
Some observers remain sceptical over whether Kim Jong Un can really be trusted, and whether Mr Trump is more interested in a photo op than real diplomatic progress.

But, if he gets a breakthrough, then the Nobel Prize he wants may not be out of question.

"If the outcome is denuclearisation then that has to be celebrated and if Donald Trump plays a role in that, that needs to be acknowledged," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

