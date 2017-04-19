 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Trump reveals 'one of the biggest tax cuts in American history' in new reforms

share

Source:

AAP

US President Donald Trump has announced slashing the corporate tax rate from 35 per cent to 15 per cent, while cutting the number of tax brackets for individuals from seven to three.

President Trump has signed a new order aimed at stopping companies from sourcing foreign goods and labour.

Source: 1 NEWS

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has outlined Trump's overhaul plan in a press briefing at the White House, describing it as "the most significant tax reform legislation since 1986 and one of the biggest tax cuts in American history."

Mnuchin added that the plan would enable the United States economy to grow at an annual clip of 3 per cent or more.

The plan delivered to reporters is just one page long and lists several basic principles that will need to be expanded upon at a later date.

The treasury secretary said other key elements of Trump's plan were proposals to repeal the estate tax and institute changes that would help families with child and dependent care expenses.

It also will include a one-time repatriation tax on corporate profits held overseas, a measure aimed at enticing companies to bring trillions of dollars back to the US.

Mnuchin said that rate would be very competitive but did not provide even a ballpark figure.

Addressing concerns that the slashing of the corporate tax rate would cause deficits to skyrocket even further, the treasury secretary said Trump's plan would pay for itself through the higher growth it generates.

Trump has said tax reform is one of the main priorities of his first year in office, although his plan will have to be converted into a bill that is approved by the Republican-controlled Congress, where sharp opposition can be expected from both the GOP and Democrats.

Some Republicans say the plan would cause a further sharp rise in the national debt, while Democrats say it would benefit the wealthy.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

00:52
2
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

03:12
3
Billy Aiken of Kings Plant Barn says complaints about the insects are on the rise - and he has some tips to help fight them.

Kiwi feijoa crops at high risk from disgusting burrowing moth larvae

4
Domestic spray products containing Chlorothalonil, including some Yates and Tui products, will soon be banned in New Zealand.

EPA bans commonly used Kiwi garden products due to carcinogen and toxin concerns

00:29
5
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


00:45
A lobby group today presented the council with a petition against plans to cut funding.

'Love our libraries, save our librarians' - petition presented to Auckland Council over plan to cut funding

Members of the Love Our Libraries lobby group have this morning presented a petition to Auckland Council.


03:14
A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.

Bringing New York Chic to the Heart of the Hutt

A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.

01:39
Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson got to experience the new accommodation first hand.

Old grain silos get given a new lease on life in Christchurch

Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson got to experience the new accommodation first hand.

Married couple of 69 years die minutes after each other while holding hands

"The ultimate in chivalry — so he could go to heaven and open the door for her."

01:45
The app could be a timely solution for those looking for accommodation during big events such as the upcoming Lions tour.

The Airbnb of campervan holidays – new app pairs motorhomes travellers with property owners

The app could be a timely solution for those looking for accommodation during big events such as the upcoming Lions tour.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ