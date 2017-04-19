Trump reveals 'one of the biggest tax cuts in American history' in new reforms

US President Donald Trump has announced slashing the corporate tax rate from 35 per cent to 15 per cent, while cutting the number of tax brackets for individuals from seven to three.

Source: 1 NEWS

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has outlined Trump's overhaul plan in a press briefing at the White House, describing it as "the most significant tax reform legislation since 1986 and one of the biggest tax cuts in American history."

Mnuchin added that the plan would enable the United States economy to grow at an annual clip of 3 per cent or more.

The plan delivered to reporters is just one page long and lists several basic principles that will need to be expanded upon at a later date.

The treasury secretary said other key elements of Trump's plan were proposals to repeal the estate tax and institute changes that would help families with child and dependent care expenses.

It also will include a one-time repatriation tax on corporate profits held overseas, a measure aimed at enticing companies to bring trillions of dollars back to the US.

Mnuchin said that rate would be very competitive but did not provide even a ballpark figure.

Addressing concerns that the slashing of the corporate tax rate would cause deficits to skyrocket even further, the treasury secretary said Trump's plan would pay for itself through the higher growth it generates.

Trump has said tax reform is one of the main priorities of his first year in office, although his plan will have to be converted into a bill that is approved by the Republican-controlled Congress, where sharp opposition can be expected from both the GOP and Democrats.