Trump returns to White House after Covid-19 treatment in hospital

US President Donald Trump arrived back at the White House on a helicopter after leaving the military hospital where he has been receiving an unprecedented level of care for Covid-19.
Trump has ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.
His doctor, Navy Cdr Sean Conley, earlier said the president would not be fully "out of the woods" for another week but Trump had met or exceeded standards for discharge from the hospital.
Trump is expected to continue his recovery at the White House, where the reach of the outbreak that has infected the highest levels of the US government is still being uncovered.