Trump returns to White House after Covid-19 treatment in hospital

US President Donald Trump arrived back at the White House on a helicopter after leaving the military hospital where he has been receiving an unprecedented level of care for Covid-19.

Trump has ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.

His doctor, Navy Cdr Sean Conley, earlier said the president would not be fully "out of the woods" for another week but Trump had met or exceeded standards for discharge from the hospital.

President Donald Trump holds his face mask as he stands on a balcony upon returning to the White House. Source: Associated Press