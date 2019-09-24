Trump responds to environmental activist Greta Thunberg after passionate climate change speech at UN

President Donald Trump has reacted to a teenage activist who gave an impassioned speech at the United Nations urging world leaders to do more to combat climate change.

Swedish 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg scolded the audience at the UN Climate Action Summit today, repeatedly asking, "How dare you?"

Thunberg said: "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money. You are failing us."

In a tweet late today, Trump says: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

The US President breezed by the major climate change summit, choosing to focus instead on religious persecution, an issue that resonates with his evangelical supporters.

Trump arrived in New York against a backdrop of swirling international tensions, including questions about his relationship with Ukraine, the uncertain future of Brexit, the US trade war with China, stalled nuclear negotiations with North Korea and a weakening global economy.

The president met today with leaders of Pakistan, Poland, New Zealand, Singapore, Egypt and South Korea.