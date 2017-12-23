 

Trump reacts to reports of FBI deputy director's retirement by tweeting false allegations

President Donald Trump is reacting to reports about the retirement of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe by retweeting falsehoods about McCabe's wife.

It certainly was an eventful time in world politics this year.
Source: 1 NEWS

Trump tweeted today: "How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin' James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife's campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?"

McCabe's wife, Jill, did not get $US700,000 in donations from Clinton for a Virginia state Senate race in 2015.

The donations came from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's political action committee and the Virginia Democratic Party before McCabe was promoted to deputy director and a supervisory role in the Clinton email investigation.

McCabe became acting FBI director in May after Trump fired James Comey.

1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright look back at 2017.
Source: Breakfast

