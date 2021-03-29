Trump rants at wedding speech, makes baseless rigged election claims

Former US president Donald Trump has been filmed using a speech at a wedding reception in Florida to continue making claims that November’s presidential election was rigged.

The former president is seen in video obtained by TMZ addressing the wedding guests at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida retreat.

It’s some time before he wishes the couple well though, because there are political complaints to be made.

They include criticising the Joe Biden administration for its foreign policy with China and Iran and the Mexico border situation, with facilities now holding thousands of children seeking to live in the US.

He says the current situation compares unfavourably with his “more humane” approach.

Trump also continued the baseless claims that November’s presidential election was rigged.