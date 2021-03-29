TODAY |

Trump rants at wedding speech, makes baseless rigged election claims

Source:  1 NEWS

Former US president Donald Trump has been filmed using a speech at a wedding reception in Florida to continue making claims that November’s presidential election was rigged.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former US president gave a rambling speech at a wedding reception at Mar-a-Lago, his retreat in Florida. Source: TMZ

The former president is seen in video obtained by TMZ addressing the wedding guests at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida retreat.

It’s some time before he wishes the couple well though, because there are political complaints to be made.

They include criticising the Joe Biden administration for its foreign policy with China and Iran and the Mexico border situation, with facilities now holding thousands of children seeking to live in the US.

He says the current situation compares unfavourably with his “more humane” approach.

Trump also continued the baseless claims that November’s presidential election was rigged.

“They said get 66 million votes, sir, and the election’s over, well I got 75 million and they said, you know, you saw what happened, 1030 in the evening all of a sudden they said that’s a strange thing, why are they closing up certain places,” he said.

