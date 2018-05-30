Trump rallies supporters as Democrats aim to regain control of House or Senate

President Donald Trump today warned his supporters against being "complacent", asking voters to send more Republicans to Congress while crediting Democrats with "sticking together" to oppose his agenda.

US President Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press

Trump travelled to Nashville, Tennessee, as he steps up his efforts to stop Democrats aiming to regain control of the House or Senate - if not both.

"We need Marsha in the Senate to continue the amazing progress and work that we've done over the last year and a half," Trump said of Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who's running for a Senate seat. "To keep on winning, you have to vote Republican in November."

Trump also headlined a fundraiser for Blackburn, who is expected to face Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen to replace Republican Sen. Bob Corker, who is retiring. The Tennessee campaign is among several races crucial to Trump's plans to maintain control of the Senate, where Republicans are defending a narrow two-seat majority.

Trump criticised Bredesen for being backed by national Democrats, including the Senate and House leaders.

"He's a tool of Chuck Schumer and of course the MS-13 lover Nancy Pelosi," Trump said. Earlier this month, House Democratic Leader Pelosi criticized Trump's rhetoric and policies on immigrants after he called members of the international gang "animals."

Trump added that Bredesen donated to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in 2016, saying, "Phil Bredesen supported her and he supported her ideas."

Trump plans a series of political rallies and events in the coming months to boost Republicans and brand Democrats as obstructionists to his agenda. He says his supporters can't sit back and relax this fall after working to elect him in 2016. "That's the worst thing that can happen," he said.

"In November, we will reverse a trend," Trump added, alluding to recent precedent in which the party holding the White House tends to lose congressional seats.

He said of Democrats, "They're bad at everything but they're good at sticking together," and appealed for GOP unity come November.

The president held a similar rally in Indiana earlier this month, appearing with Republican businessman Mike Braun and ripping Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly as a "swamp person" who refused to aid the GOP agenda. Trump will also raise money for GOP candidates in Texas on Thursday.

Trump is using the campaign appearances to mobilize his core backers by highlighting his accomplishments in office, like improving economic indicators and moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, and resurrecting some of his go-to lines from the 2016 campaign.

"I don't want to cause a problem, but in the end, Mexico's gonna pay for the wall," Trump said of his signature campaign promise.