Trump puts USA in a club of one at G20 meeting in Hamburg

World powers lined up against US President Donald Trump on climate change, reaffirming their support for international efforts to fight global warming at the G-20 summit in Hamburg.

The American leader's refusal to join other nations on climate change and trade was noted in the summit's final declaration.
The summit's final statement made clear that the other countries and the European Union unanimously supported the Paris climate agreement rejected by Trump.

They called the deal to reduce greenhouse gases "irreversible" and vowed to implement it "swiftly" and without exception.

The other countries, from European powers such as Germany to emerging ones such as China and energy producers such as Saudi Arabia, merely "took note" of the US position, which was boxed off in a separate paragraph that the summit host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, made clear applied only to the United States.

She said the US position was "regrettable" but that the summit had achieved "good results in some areas," and cited a hard-won agreement on trade that included Trump and the United States but did not erase the differences over the issue. She said the talks had been at times "difficult."

English Prime Minister Theresa May echoed the German Chancellor's concerns saying: "Like other world leaders here, I am dismayed at the US decision to pull out of the Paris agreement and I've urged President Trump to rejoin the Paris agreement."

Advocates for efforts against global warming expressed relief that the other countries had remained unanimous in support of the Paris accords.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, attends a working session at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and 8. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Critics lash out at Ivanka Trump who briefly sat in her father's seat at the G-20 Summit
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is at left, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is at right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

World powers gang-up against Trump, unanimously supporting Paris climate agreement

