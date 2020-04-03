TODAY |

Trump will 'put a hold' on US funding to WHO, says 'they missed the call' on pandemic

Source:  Associated Press

US President Donald Trump says he will “put a hold” on US funding to the World Health Organization, saying “they missed the call” on the coronavirus pandemic.

Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press

Trump made the announcement at a White House press briefing as deaths and infections across the country continued to rise.

Trump is criticising the organisation, saying they “called it wrong” and saying they seem to be “very China-centric.”

He says, “They should have known and they probably did know.”

The WHO has praised China for its transparency on the virus, even though there is there is reason to believe that more people died of COVID-19 than the country’s official tally.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has voiced skepticism of many international organisations.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:34
Residents of one Kiwi cul de sac living their best lockdown lives
2
Foodstuffs stores withdraw wage subsidy applications
3
Morning Briefing April 8: Is compulsory quarantine on the cards?
4
Kiwis travelling for non-essential reasons over Easter weekend could face arrest
5
Simon Bridges' petition demanding mandatory quarantine at NZ's borders gains over 20,000 signatures in first day
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:03

Breakfast presenters put hand washing to the test
04:39

'When a crisis occurs, we see the holes' - Pandemic spurs calls for more investment in healthcare system

Australians warned not to be 'complacent' as virus cases drop by 3%
05:38

Simon Bridges' petition demanding mandatory quarantine at NZ's borders gains over 20,000 signatures in first day