Trump will 'put a hold' on US funding to WHO, says 'they missed the call' on pandemic

US President Donald Trump says he will “put a hold” on US funding to the World Health Organization, saying “they missed the call” on the coronavirus pandemic.

Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press

Trump made the announcement at a White House press briefing as deaths and infections across the country continued to rise.

Trump is criticising the organisation, saying they “called it wrong” and saying they seem to be “very China-centric.”

He says, “They should have known and they probably did know.”

The WHO has praised China for its transparency on the virus, even though there is there is reason to believe that more people died of COVID-19 than the country’s official tally.