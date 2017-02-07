 

Trump promises 'finest equipment known to God' in America's fight against ISIS

President Donald Trump had a message for ISIS during his address to US military personnel today, defending his immigration and refugee restrictions during his first visit to the headquarters for US Central Command.

US President Trump thanks military and their families who shoulder the 'burden of war'.
Source: Associated Press

The president thanked the military personnel and their families for "shouldering the burdens of war" in his speech at US Central Command at the MacDill Air Force base in Florida today.

His speech was laced with references to homeland security amid a court battle over his travel ban on people from seven majority-Muslim countries.

"We need strong programmes" so that " people that love us and want to love our country and will end up loving our country are let in" and those who "want to destroy us and destroy our country" are kept out, he said.

Mr Trump also declared a unified message to ISIS: "To these forces of death and destruction, America and its allies will defeat you".

US President Donald Trump promised that no enemy could stand the chance against US special forces.
Source: Associated Press

He promised that no enemy stands a chance against US special forces. 

The US president told the military they will receive "the finest equipment known to God".

"We're up against an enemy that celebrates death, and totally worships destruction. ISIS is on a campaign of genocide, committing atrocities across the world," Mr Trump said.

He again talked of the "dishonest media", suggesting in many cases they do not report on the atrocities linked to ISIS.

Mr Trump also reaffirmed his support for NATO telling the audience of US military personnel, "we strongly support NATO".

The president praised the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation in his speech saying he completely backed the deal.

He said all countries part of NATO must start to fully commit their proper financial contributions to the alliance, because it has been "unfair" to the US in the past.

