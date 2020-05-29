Trump promises to crack down on George Floyd protestors in Minneapolis - 'Once the looting starts, the shooting starts'

US President Donald Trump has threatened to use the military to crack down on people in Minneapolis protesting the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd.

In footage recorded by a bystander, Mr Floyd can be seen pleading that he can’t breathe as a white police officer kneels on his neck. He died shortly after.

The four police officers involved in the incident have been fired.

This evening, Mr Trump tweeted a warning to protestors.

"I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership," he wrote.

"Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right.

"These THUGS are dishonouring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen.

"Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Earlier, the US President said he felt "very, very badly" and the incident was a "very shocking sight."

Today protestors in Minneapolis burned a police station to the ground.

Police appeared to have left the building beforehand.

The police station is located in the neighbourhood not far from where Floyd died Monday.

Protestors destroyed property "because the system is broken,” said a young man who identified himself only by his nickname, Cash, and who said he had been in the streets during the violence.

He dismissed the idea that the destruction would hurt residents of the largely black neighbourhood.