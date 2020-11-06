TODAY |

Trump projected to win North Carolina, bringing his electoral votes to 232 - AP

Source:  Associated Press

The Associated Press declared Donald Trump the winner in North Carolina this morning after concluding there were not enough ballots left to be counted that would allow Joe Biden to overtake his lead.

Source: 1 NEWS

Today was the deadline for counties in North Carolina to certify their results. Following updates from most counties in the state, Trump was leading by about 73,690 votes, or 1.3 percentage points.

The AP declared Biden had won the presidency. But few individual contests, including North Carolina, remained too early to call.

Now that Trump has been declared the winner in North Carolina the only state yet to be called is Georgia, which is conducting a hand tally of the presidential race there. That's because state law requires that one race be audited by hand to check that the machines counted the ballots accurately, and the secretary of state chose the presidential race because of its tight margin.

The AP is not calling Georgia where Biden leads President Donald Trump by 0.3 percentage points.

Under state law in Georgia, the trailing candidate may request a recount if the victory margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. It is AP’s practice not to call a race that is — or is likely to become — subject to a recount.

North Carolina took a long time to call because the race was close and ballots postmarked by November 3 could be counted until Thursday.

If Biden wins Georgia, he would finish with 306 electoral college votes. Trump would finish with 232.

