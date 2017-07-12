 

Trump privately rages as Russia scandal touches his son

The snowballing revelations about Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer during last year's presidential campaign have broadsided the White House, distracting from its agenda as aides grapple with a crisis involving the president's family.

This release marks a serious and potentially perilous development for his father, the President.
Source: 1 NEWS

The public has not laid eyes on the president since his return from Europe on Saturday. 

But in private, Trump has raged against the latest Russia development, with most of his ire directed at the media, not his son, according to people who have spoken to him in recent days. 

The only comment from Trump on the matter for much of the day came in a brief statement via spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who said today that the president believes his son is "a high-quality person".

The bombshell revelation that Trump Jr. was eager to accept information from the Russian government landed hard on weary White House aides. 

While staff people have grown accustomed to a good news cycle being overshadowed by the Russia investigations, Trump aides and outside advisers privately acknowledged that this week's developments felt more serious.

Trump Jr. released four pages of emails today in which he communicates with an associate trying to arrange a meeting with a Russian lawyer. 

In the emails, the intermediary says the attorney has negative information about Democrat Hillary Clinton that is part of the Russian government's efforts to help Trump in the campaign. 

The then-candidate's son responds: "I love it."

