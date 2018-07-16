Trump prepares for one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

 

Associated Press

With rattled world capitals watching, President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin are ready to go one-on-one in a summit that plays out against a backdrop of fraying Western alliances, a new peak in the investigation into Russian election meddling and fears that Moscow's aggression may go unpunished.

Mr Trump summed up his European trip by describing the EU as a "foe".
Source: BBC

Today's meeting was condemned in advance by an assortment of members of Congress from both parties after the US indictment last week of 12 Russian military intelligence officers accused of hacking Democrats in the 2016 election to help Trump's presidential campaign.

Undeterred, the American president is set to go face-to-face with Putin, the authoritarian leader for whom he has expressed admiration.

The meeting comes as questions swirl about whether Trump will sharply and publicly rebuke his Russian counterpart for the election meddling that prompting a special counsel probe that Trump has repeatedly labeled a witch hunt.

While Trump was eager for a made-for-TV spectacle that will dominate headlines like his sit-down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month, the Kremlin's primary mission was simply the occurrence of the summit.

Putin hopes the meeting, mere hours after he presided over the World Cup finals, will help him forge good personal ties with Trump and focus on areas where Moscow and Washington could find common ground, such as Syria.

Source: Breakfast

The two leaders first meet one-on-one in the Finnish presidential palace's opulent Gothic Hall, then continue their discussions with an expanded group of aides and over lunch in the Hall of Mirrors, once the emperor's throne room.

The leaders will then take questions at a press conference before going their separate ways.

Putin will likely not be shooting for official recognition of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea or easing of the crippling US sanctions, aware that the US Congress would never allow such action. But he would welcome a symbolic end to Western protests over Crimea and Moscow's attempts to destabilize elections and traditional Western alliances and norms.

Trump unleashed his own attacks on those very institutions before arriving in Finland.

In an interview with CBS that aired yesterday, Trump described the European Union, a bloc of nations that includes many of America's closest allies, as a "foe."

"I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade," Trump said.

That attack on the alliance came on the heels of Trump's jarring appearance at a NATO summit in Brussels, where he harshly criticized traditional allies over "delinquent" defence spending only to later confirm his commitment to the military alliance that has long been a bulwark against Russian aggression.

And on the eve of his meeting with Putin, who has cracked down on the free press, Trump unleashed a series of attacks on the media as Air Force One descended into Helsinki, complaining that Democrats and the press were unlikely to give him credit for any summit accomplishments.

"Unfortunately, no matter how well I do at the Summit, if I was given the great city of Moscow as retribution for all of the sins and evils committed by Russia over the years, I would return to criticism that it wasn't good enough - that I should have gotten Saint Petersburg in addition!" Trump tweeted.

"Much of our news media is indeed the enemy of the people and all the Dems know how to do is resist and obstruct!"

In his next tweet, he congratulated Putin on hosting "one of the best ever" World Cup tournaments.

