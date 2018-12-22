TODAY |

Trump prepared for 'very long' government shutdown as he demands border wall funding

Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics

Even as frenetic negotiations continued at the Capitol, the House adjourned without a deal on spending Friday night (local time), all but ensuring a partial government shutdown at midnight with President Donald Trump demanding billions of dollars for his long-promised Mexican border wall.

Mr Trump's top envoys were straining to broker a last-minute compromise with Democrats and some of their own Republican Party's lawmakers. But as Vice President Mike Pence, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and senior adviser Jared Kushner dashed back and forth at the Capitol there were no outward signs of a deal.

The House adjourned, and senators were told there would be no more votes Friday night.

The shutdown, scheduled for midnight, would disrupt government operations and leave hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed or forced to work without pay just days before Christmas.

At a White House bill signing, Mr Trump said the government was "totally prepared for a very long shutdown," though hardly anyone thought a lengthy shutdown was likely.

The president tried to pin the blame on Democrats, even though just last week he said he would be "proud" to claim ownership of a shutdown in a fight for the wall. Campaigning for office two years ago, he had declared the wall would go up "so fast it will make your head spin." He also promised Mexico would pay for it, which Mexico has said it will never do.

"This is our only chance that we'll ever have, in our opinion, because of the world and the way it breaks out, to get great border security," Mr Trump said Friday at the White House. Democrats will take control of the House in January, and they oppose major funding for wall construction.

Things got heated between Mr Trump as he met Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. Source: Breakfast

Looking for a way to claim victory, Mr Trump said he would accept money for a "Steel Slat Barrier" with spikes on the top, which he said would be just as effective as a "wall" and "at the same time beautiful."

Mr Trump convened Republican senators for a morning meeting, but the lengthy back-and-forth did not appear to set a strategy for moving forward. A person granted anonymity because they were unauthorized to discuss the private session said the president would not get behind lower levels of funding the senators discussed. He has demanded NZ$8.4 billion.

"I was in an hour meeting on that and there was no conclusion," said Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell returned to Capitol Hill and quickly set in motion a procedural vote on a House Republican package that would give Trump the money he wants for the wall, but it was not expected to pass.

To underscore the difficulty, that Senate vote to proceed was stuck in a long holding pattern as senators were being recalled to Washington. They had already approved a bipartisan package earlier this week that would continue existing border security funding, at NZ$1.93 billion, but without new money for Mr Trump's wall. Many were home for the holidays.

Only after a marathon five-hour delay Mr Pence cast a tie-breaking vote that loosened the logjam, kick-starting negotiations that senators hoped could produce a resolution.

"What this does is push this ahead to a negotiation," said Senator Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, who wanted some guarantee the next vote would be on an agreement reached by all sides. He called it "the best we can to keep from shutting down government -- or if it does shut down, shutting down very briefly."

Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, said it looked like a shutdown might not be avoidable, but top leaders were talking and he indicated any government disruption could be short.

Amid the impasse, Mr Pence and the others were dispatched to the Capitol to meet with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who told them that Mr Trump's demands for wall money would not pass the Senate, according to the senator's spokesman.

Mr Schumer told Mr Pence, Mr Mulvaney and Mr Kushner other offers to keep the government running with existing levels of border security funds remain on the table.

The Senate was expected to reject the House measure because Democratic votes are needed and Mr McConnell showed little interest in changing the rules — as Mr Trump proposed — to allow a simple majority for passage.

With a government shutdown just hours away, President Donald Trump was appealing to Democrats over the wall funding issue via video message. Source: Associated Press
