Trump pledges action as school students, parents demand protection from gun violence

Spilling out wrenching tales of lost lives and stolen security, students and parents appealed to President Donald Trump to set politics aside and protect America's school children from the scourge of gun violence. 

President Donald Trump listened to students and parents at the White House, but they are up against a powerful gun lobby.
Trump listened intently to the raw emotion and pledged action, including the possibility of arming teachers.

"I turned 18 the day after" the shooting, said a tearful Samuel Zeif, a student at the Florida high school where a former student's assault left 17 dead last week. 

"Woke up to the news that my best friend was gone. And I don't understand why I can still go in a store and buy a weapon of war. An AR. How is it that easy to buy this type of weapon? How do we not stop this after Columbine? After Sandy Hook?"

Trump promised to be "very strong on background checks." And he suggested he supported allowing some teachers and other school employees to carry concealed weapons to be ready for intruders. 

The US President made the suggestion during a listening session with those affected by school shootings.
But largely he listened, holding handwritten notes bearing his message to the families. "I hear you" was written in black marker.

The president had invited the teen survivors of school violence and parents of murdered children in a show of his resolve against gun violence in the wake of last week's shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and in past years at schools in Connecticut and Colorado. 

The latest episode has prompted a renewed and growing call for stronger gun control.

Trump asked his guests to suggest solutions and solicited feedback. He did not fully endorse any specific policy solution, but pledged to take action and expressed interest in widely differing approaches.

Besides considering concealed carrying of weapons by trained school employees, a concept he has endorsed in the past, he said he planned to go "very strongly into age, age of purchase." And he said he was committed to improving background checks and working on mental health.

But the National Rifle Association is opposing change, and in a rare move today joined the fray.

In Florida thousands of students rallied on the state Capitol, demanding action from state politicians on gun control.

Some parents aren't waiting around for politicians to act. iI the aftermath of the shooting in Florida there has been a spike in sales of bullet proof backpacks for school students.  

Elsewhere teachers are getting arms training to be able to respond to an active shooter situation at their school.

