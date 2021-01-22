Trump parts ways with lead impeachment lawyers a week before his trial

Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more than a week before his trial, two people familiar with the situation said today. The change injects fresh uncertainty into the makeup and strategy of his defence team.

Former US President Donald Trump looks out his window as his motorcade drives through West Palm Beach, Florida, on his way to his Mar-a-Lago club. Source: Associated Press

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both South Carolina lawyers, have left the defence team in what one person described as a “mutual decision” that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case.

The two people familiar with the legal team discussions insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations. One said new additions to the legal team were expected to be announced in a day or two.

Bowers and Barbier did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Trump is set to stand trial on the week of February 8 on a charge that he incited the riot inside the US Capitol. Republicans and Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument: The trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.