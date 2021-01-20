Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, rapper Lil Wayne and dozens of others

President Donald Trump has pardoned former chief strategist Steve Bannon as part of a late flurry of clemency action benefiting nearly 150 people, including rap stars and former members of Congress.

Steve Bannon (left) and Lil Wayne (right). Source: Getty/AP

Rapper Lil Wayne was among those pardoned over pending firearm charges.

The pardons and commutations for 143 people, including Bannon, were announced after midnight Wednesday (Wednesday evening New Zealand time) in the final hours of Trump's White House term.

Besides Bannon and Lil Wayne, other Trump family allies to get pardons were Elliott Broidy, a Republican fundraiser who pleaded guilty last fall in a scheme to lobby the White House to drop an investigation into the looting of a Malaysian wealth fund, and Ken Kurson, a friend of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner who was charged last October with cyberstalking during a heated divorce.

Whereas pardon recipients are generally thought of as defendants who have faced justice, often by having served at least some prison time, a pardon for Bannon nullifies a prosecution that was still in its early stages and likely months away from trial in Manhattan.

The move effectively eliminates any prospect for punishment.

Bannon has been charged with duping thousands of investors who believed their money would be used to fulfill Trump’s chief campaign promise to build a wall along the southern border.

Instead, he allegedly diverted over a million dollars, paying a salary to one campaign official and personal expenses for himself.

A voice of nationalist, outsider conservatism, Bannon led the conservative Breitbart News before being tapped to serve as chief executive officer of Trump’s 2016 campaign in its critical final months.

He later served as chief strategist to the president during the turbulent early days of Trump’s administration and was at the forefront of many of its most contentious policies, including its travel ban on several majority-Muslim countries.

Though other presidents have issued controversial pardons at the ends of their administration, perhaps no commander in chief has so enjoyed using the clemency authority to benefit not only friends and acquaintances but also celebrity defendants and those championed by allies.

Critics say such decisions result in far more deserving applicants being passed over.

“Steve Bannon is getting a pardon from Trump after defrauding Trump’s own supporters into paying for a wall that Trump promised Mexico would pay for,” Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said on Twitter.

“And if that all sounds crazy, that’s because it is. Thank God we have only 12 more hours of this den of thieves.”