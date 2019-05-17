TODAY |

Trump orders Russia probe documents be declassified in bid to 'investigate the investigators'

Associated Press
More From
World
North America

President Donald Trump has directed the US intelligence community to "quickly and fully cooperate" with Attorney General William Barr's investigation of the origins of the multi-year probe of whether his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

The move today marked an escalation in Trump's efforts to "investigate the investigators," as he continues to try to undermine the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe amid mounting Democratic calls to bring impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Trump is delegating to Barr the "full and complete authority" to declassify documents relating to the probe, which would ease his efforts to review the sensitive intelligence underpinnings of the investigation.

Such a move could create fresh tensions within the FBI and other intelligence agencies, which have historically resisted such demands.

Barr has already asked John Durham, the US attorney in Connecticut, to examine the origins of the Russia investigation to determine whether intelligence and surveillance methods used during the probe were lawful and appropriate.

Still, Barr has been directly involved, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorised to discuss it publicly, and is also working with CIA Director Gina Haspel, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Trump has frequently claimed his campaign was the victim of "spying," though the intelligence community has insisted it acted lawfully in following leads in the Russia investigation and conducted surveillance under court order.

President Donald Trump speaks about modernising the immigration system in the Rose Garden of the White House. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Family of incapacitated woman who gave birth after being raped in Phoenix care facility launch $69 million legal claim
2
Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
3
Winter’s normally a time to bunker down, but that’s not the case for our cousins across the Tasman.
Over two million people expected to flood Sydney waterfront for Vivid Festival
4
Marcail Parkinson and Luke Wijohn spoke to 1 NEWS about the importance of the event.
Auckland students turn out in force at Aotea Square, demanding climate change action
5
Atu Moli scores. Chiefs v Reds, Super Rugby, FMG Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. 24 May 2019. © Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz
LIVE: Chiefs on top over Queensland Reds in Hamilton
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:49
Justine Damond was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer in 2017 after making the concerned 911 call.

Body cam footage, 911 recording released in case of US cop who fatally shot Australian woman

American who joined Taliban released from US prison after serving 17 years
Michael Campbell during the Champions day at the new Par 3 course at the Hills, before the 100th New Zealand Open, The Hills, Arrowtown, New Zealand. Wednesday 27 February 2019, © Photo: Michael Thomas / www.photosport.nz

Michael Campbell off to horror start at Senior PGA Championship
02:44
The BBC’s David Sillito takes a look back at her life.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea author Judith Kerr dies, aged 95