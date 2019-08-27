Trump open to meeting his Iranian counterpart amid nuclear tensions

President Donald Trump says he'd meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the right circumstances exist to resolve the nuclear standoff with Tehran.

Tensions with the US and Iran have been growing since Washington withdrew from a nuclear deal last year.

At the Group of Seven summit in France, Trump said today he won't ease sanctions ahead of a possible meeting with the Iranians or provide compensation if Iran agrees to certain conditions. But he said Tehran "may need some money to get over a very rough patch" caused by US economic sanctions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He said he was open to meeting with Iran to resolve the nuclear standoff but that if Iran doesn't agree to being a "good player" it will be met with "very violent force."

Trump also said French President Emmanuel Macron has discussed how several countries could possibly craft a "letter of credit" to Iran, secured by its oil. Trump says any credit extended to Iran would expire and would have to be paid back quickly.