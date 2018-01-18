Trump 'only joking' when tweeting controversial statements about North Korea

Source:
Donald Trump's former White House director of communications says when the president uses Twitter to make controversial tweets about North Korea he's only joking.
Anthony Scaramucci has told the BBC that journalists are missing his sarcasm.
Mr Scaramucci also says President Trump does that to "jump over mainstream media" and to "direct message" his voter base.
Mr Trump caused controversy when he recently tweeted that he had a bigger nuclear button on his desk than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
