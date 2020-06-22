Trump often ignorant of basic issues, says his former national security advisor

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton said in an exclusive interview that US President Donald Trump often showed ignorance of basic issues he had to deal with as president.

John Bolton's book, “The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir,” due out on Wednesday, paints an unflattering portrait of Trump's foreign policy decision-making during the turbulent year and a half that Bolton spent in the White House.

Bolton confirmed a passage in his book saying that Trump once asked former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly if Finland was a part of Russia, adding: "He said those things, absolutely. And when you're dealing with someone who asks questions like that it's very hard to know how to proceed."

He told ABC News' Martha Raddatz Trump wasn't necessarily interested in learning about basic facts because it contradicted the image he hoped to portray of a decisive president who knew something about what he was doing.

Bolton said a president should extensively read the material he was given, but it wasn't clear to him that Trump "read much of anything".

Raddatz asked Bolton about an incident described in his book, where Trump issued a statement to divert attention from his daughter, Ivanka Trump, who was getting negative media coverage for the use of her private email account. Bolton said the statement in support of the US relationship with Saudi Arabia served two purposes.