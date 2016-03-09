 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

World


Trump now insists no US President has ever been tougher on Moscow than himself

share

Source:

US ABC

The White House denies Mr Trump said “no” when asked if Russia was still a threat to the US.
Source: US ABC

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Nurse hospital generic

Migrant nurses in New Zealand often experience racism and misunderstanding which impedes patient care, research suggests

2
Steak (file picture).

Tough piece of steak Aussie woman served led to partner's death, murder trial hears

3
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

01:34
4
Robert Nelson was fatally shot early Sunday, with two others, including his girlfriend, seriously hurt.

Report Robert Nelson killed in 'rival gang hit' in Hamilton 'inaccurate', police say as homicide probe continues

5
The new money will also create six new schools and 305 new classrooms says Steven Joyce.

Kaikōura cycleway plan upsets local iwi: 'There has been no consultation'

00:43
Bin Loiao was robbed at knifepoint at his Peachgrove Road Foodmarket last night.

Watch: Hamilton dairy owners held up at knifepoint consider returning to China after second robbery of the year - 'It's not safe'

Bin Loiao was robbed at knifepoint at his Peachgrove Road Foodmarket last night.

00:41
The boys and their football coach were trapped for more than two weeks underground before being rescued.

Watch: Thai cave boys recount the moment two divers found them underground as they speak publicly for first time since rescue

"We weren't sure if it was for real," said 14-year-old Adul Samon. "So we stopped and listened."

01:34
Robert Nelson was fatally shot early Sunday, with two others, including his girlfriend, seriously hurt.

Report Robert Nelson killed in 'rival gang hit' in Hamilton 'inaccurate', police say as homicide probe continues

But they say they're "keeping an open mind to any possible scenario for the motive for" the July 8 murder.

00:43
Reporter Paul Hobbs is above the scene, where police vehicles are focusing on a rural property on Onepu Spring Rd.

Police watchdog slams 'ill-considered' Armed Offenders Squad tactics during 2016 Kawerau siege

The Independent Police Conduct Authority says mistakes were made by police which may have contributed to four police officers being shot.

Young New Zealand diabetics missing insulin shots in dangerous bid to lose weight

The condition is not a recognised eating disorder but experts say it needs to be addressed.