Trump not satisfied with Saudi explanations about journalist Khashoggi's death

Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he's not satisfied with the explanations he's heard about the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi royal family living in Virginia in the United States, died Oct. 2 at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia said Khashoggi was killed in a "fistfight" with officials sent to encourage him to return to the kingdom. Turkish media and officials say the 59-year-old Washington Post columnist was killed and dismembered by a 15-man Saudi hit squad.

Trump said he's spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman since Khashoggi's death. Speaking to reporters Monday on the South Lawn, Trump said: "I am not satisfied with what I've heard" regarding Khashoggi's death.

A member of the team suspected of killing Jamal Khashoggi dressed up in his clothes and was captured on CCTV footage around Istanbul on the day the journalist was killed. Source: CNN

Trump also reiterated his intent to pull out of a landmark arms control agreement, saying the Russians have not adhered to the spirit of the agreement, or the agreement itself.

Trump is also pointing out that China is not included in the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

The president says China should be part of the agreement, raising questions about whether he plans to renegotiate a more sweeping pact that includes Russia, the United States and China.

The president said he will know more information about the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi very soon because of the top intelligence people in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Source: Associated Press
