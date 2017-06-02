Trump to nominate ex-Justice Department official to lead FBI

President Donald Trump has announced his pick for FBI director — a former Justice Department official who served as New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's lawyer during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing investigation.

Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press

Trump's two-sentence tweet that he intends to nomination lawyer Christopher Wray came one day before the FBI director that Trump fired last month, James Comey, was to testify in public on Capitol Hill for the first time since his dismissal.

Trump called Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" and offered no more information about the selection, ending the tweet by saying, "Details to follow."

Wray served in a leadership role in the George W. Bush Justice Department, rising to head the criminal division and overseeing investigations into corporate fraud, during the time when Comey was deputy attorney general.

Comey, during his appearance before the Senate intelligence committee, is expected to describe his encounters with Trump in the weeks before his firing May 9.