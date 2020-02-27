TODAY |

Trump names Vice President Mike Pence to lead US response to coronavirus threat

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump declared in a press conference today that the US is “very, very ready” for whatever the coronavirus threat brings, and he put his vice president in charge of overseeing the nation's response.

President Donald Trump, with members of the President's Coronavirus Task Force, holds a paper about countries best and least prepared to deal with a pandemic. Source: Associated Press

Trump sought to minimize fears of the virus spreading widely across the US, comparing it to the flu multiple times.

But he said he was ready to spend “whatever's appropriate,” even if that meant the extra billions of dollars that Democrats have said is necessary to beef up the US response.

Trump had told Congress earlier this week that the government needed to spend $2.5 billion to fight the virus.

“We're very, very ready for this, for anything,” even if it's “a breakout of larger proportions,” Trump told a news conference.

Vice President Mike Pence will be working with the government's top health authorities, and Trump's earlier-appointed coronavirus task force, to oversee the response.

There are currently 81,380 confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide, including 2771 fatalities.

