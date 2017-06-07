 

Trump mouthpiece Sean Spicer may take on more strategic White House role

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is seeking to take on a more strategic role that would give him a limited presence in the daily press briefings that have made him a prominent face of the Trump administration.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the President's tweets can be regarded as "official statements".
A senior administration official and three people familiar with the potential changes said today that Spicer has discussed taking a more senior communications role at the White House.

The three people said he has reached out to possible successors at the podium and as communications director. The people spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal deliberations before a final decision is made.

"We have sought input from many people as we look to expand our communications operation. As he did in the beginning, Sean Spicer is managing both the communications and press office," said Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a deputy White House press secretary. 

Discussions about overhauling the White House communications office have been ongoing for several weeks, according to the senior administration official.

Spicer's preference is to step away from the press briefings entirely, though other configurations have also been discussed.

The White House daily briefing got a bit contentious between press secretary Sean Spicer and the press over allegations of fake news.
It's unclear how quickly a decision will be made, and, as with all things involving President Donald Trump, the situation could change.

Major staffing shake-ups have been a constant subject of conversation at the White House, but have failed to materialize in recent weeks, aside from the departure of communications director Mike Dubke in early June.

The White House has consulted an array of Republicans and Trump allies, including Laura Ingraham, the conservative radio host and political commentator. However, Ingraham is not expected to take the press secretary position.

The possible changes for Spicer were first reported by Bloomberg News and Politico.

Spicer's public role has already diminished in recent weeks.

