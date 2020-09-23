TODAY |

Trump mocks Biden for wearing face mask after spending 'all that money on plastic surgery'

Source:  Associated Press

US President Donald Trump, in a campaign rally in Pittsburgh today, mocked his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden for wearing a face mask in public.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The US president asked why Biden would wear one, when he'd spent so much money on plastic surgery. Source: Associated Press

''I mean, honestly, what the hell did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery if he's going to cover it up with a mask, seriously,'' he said.

Trump and Biden have been at odds over the value of face masks as a defence against Covid-19.

The President also accused the Democratic party of being ''against oil, God and religion.''

He hit out at the Democrats over climate change, and defended his decision in 2017 to withdraw the United States from agreements reached during the Paris climate talks.

READ MORE
US Covid-19 death toll tops 200,000 - 'Completely unfathomable that we've reached this point'

''I withdrew from the (Paris Climate Agreement) catastrophe because I was elected to fight for Pittsburgh, not for Paris,'' Trump told the rally.

He also accused Biden of being too close to China.

"If Biden wins, China wins," he said. "When we win, Pennsylvania wins and America wins."

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three new cases of Covid-19 community transmission today, and six historical cases
2
‘Boring, laughable, ridiculous’ - Winston Peters goes on attack after another poll puts NZ First out of Parliament
3
'I was in complete shock' - Kiwi reporter returns weak-positive test months after having Covid-19
4
Judith Collins holds back tears talking about rural mental health to Matamata crowd
5
Vote Compass: Who took out last night’s debate? Viewers have their say
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:24

About 470 pilot whales now stranded on Tasmania coast after 200 more discovered
01:12

Ashley Bloomfield reveals battle with anxiety, self-doubt during Covid-19 peak

Wallabies to complete quarantine in Christchurch for October Bledisloe Tests in NZ

Trump supporter charged after allegedly striking girl, 12, with flagpole during rally