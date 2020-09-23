Trump mocks Biden for wearing face mask after spending 'all that money on plastic surgery'

US President Donald Trump, in a campaign rally in Pittsburgh today, mocked his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden for wearing a face mask in public.

''I mean, honestly, what the hell did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery if he's going to cover it up with a mask, seriously,'' he said.

Trump and Biden have been at odds over the value of face masks as a defence against Covid-19.

The President also accused the Democratic party of being ''against oil, God and religion.''

He hit out at the Democrats over climate change, and defended his decision in 2017 to withdraw the United States from agreements reached during the Paris climate talks.

''I withdrew from the (Paris Climate Agreement) catastrophe because I was elected to fight for Pittsburgh, not for Paris,'' Trump told the rally.

He also accused Biden of being too close to China.