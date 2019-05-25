TODAY |

Trump to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Demilitarised Zone

Associated Press
South Korean President Moon Jae-in says President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un will meet at the Korean Demilitarised Zone Sunday afternoon (local time).

Moon says Kim accepted Trump's invitation to meet when the US president visits the heavily-fortified site at the Korean border village of Panmunjom.

Moon is praising the two leaders for "being so brave" to hold the meeting and says, "I hope President Trump will go down in history as the president who achieves peace on Korean Peninsula."

Trump yesterday invited Kim to meet him at the border for a symbolic handshake.

Trump also expressed openness to crossing into North Korean territory if Kim accepted, saying he'd "have no problem" becoming the first US president to step into North Korea.

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take a walk after their first meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam. North Korea says nuclear negotiations with the United States will never resume unless Washington changes its negotiating tactics. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) and US President Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press
