Trump to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Demilitarised Zone

South Korean President Moon Jae-in says President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un will meet at the Korean Demilitarised Zone Sunday afternoon (local time).

Moon says Kim accepted Trump's invitation to meet when the US president visits the heavily-fortified site at the Korean border village of Panmunjom.

Moon is praising the two leaders for "being so brave" to hold the meeting and says, "I hope President Trump will go down in history as the president who achieves peace on Korean Peninsula."

Trump yesterday invited Kim to meet him at the border for a symbolic handshake.