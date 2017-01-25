 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Trump making good on election promises blocking Muslim refugees and that wall

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump will begin rolling out executive actions on immigration tomorrow, beginning with steps to build his proposed wall along the US-Mexico border, according to two administration officials.

US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders supporting two controversial oil pipelines.
Source: BBC

He's also expected to target so-called sanctuary cities and is reviewing proposals that would restrict the flow of refugees to the United States.

The president is expected to sign the first actions - including the measure to jumpstart construction of the wall - tomorrow during a trip to the Department of Homeland Security.

Additional actions will be rolled out over the next few days, according to one official.

Mr Trump is said to still be weighing the details of plans to restrict refugees coming to the US.

The current proposal includes at least a four-month halt on all refugee admissions, as well as temporary ban on people coming from some Muslim majority countries, according to a representative of a public policy organisation that monitors refugee issues.

On his personal Twitter account today, Mr Trump tweeted: "Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!"

Mr Trump campaigned on pledges to tighten US immigration policies, including beefing up border security and stemming the flow of refugees.

He also called for halting entry to the US from Muslim countries, but later shifted the policy to a focus on what he called "extreme vetting" for those coming from countries with terrorism ties.

While the specific of Mr Trump's orders were unclear, both administration officials said tomorrow's actions would focus in part on the president's plans to construct a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

Liddell met his new boss at a meeting with US car makers at the White House.

He's also expected to move forward with plans to curb funding of cities that don't arrest or detain immigrants living in the US illegally, which could cost individual jurisdictions millions of dollars.

Mr Trump's insistence that Mexico would pay for the wall was among his most popular proposals on the campaign trail, sparking enthusiastic cheers at his raucous rallies.

Mexico has repeatedly said it will not pay for any border wall.

Earlier this month, Mr Trump said the building project would initially be paid for with a congressionally approved spending bill and Mexico will eventually reimburse the US, though he has not specified how he would guarantee payments.

Trump will meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at the White House next week.

Donald Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer says the president “continues to maintain the belief” millions voted illegally during the November elections.
Source: Associated Press


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:09
1
The man, wearing no safety gear, seems unconcerned with traffic on the road including large trucks.

Watch: Half-naked man's luge joyride down Kaimai Ranges not illegal, say police - just 'very unwise'

01:41
2
Cecil Makaea brought Myra Williams kai and cigarettes during his December visit.

Video: 'She broke down and got emotional' - Auckland man's visit to Kiwi woman in 'rugged' Bali jail

3
The United Future leader has penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

'Dear Mr President' - Peter Dunne's epic open letter to Donald Trump will stop you in your tracks

00:31
4
The First Lady's forcing of a smile for her US President husband went on full display at the inauguration

Video: The awkward moment Melania Trump's smile turns into sad frown when Donald turns his back

00:59
5
Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

Fringe All Blacks headline Hurricanes Tens team for inaugural Brisbane tournament

03:43
The move has been prompted by fears that if another earthquake hits, people could be killed by falling masonry.

Wellington's quake-threatened building owners say $30k not enough for strengthening

Around 300 building owners have a year to fix masonry and parapets.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:33
Khoder Nasser has hit out at claims links between SBW and controversial clerics could affect a deal with BMW.

Sonny Bill Williams' manager slams BMW contract claims as 'totally off the mark'

There had been complaints by BMW customers over SBW's links to controversial Muslim clerics.

01:20
The musical tribute to Los Angeles dominated the Oscar nominations, picking up 14 nods to tie the record set by Titanic and All About Eve.

But does it live up to the hype? Kiwis asked to rate 14 Oscar-nominated La La Land

The musical tribute to Los Angeles dominated the Oscar nominations.

00:35
This short film, Lani’s Space, has catapulted two young New Zealand filmmakers into the international spotlight.

Rising Kiwi filmmakers scoop top award at international, NASA film comp - judged by Oscar nominated director

The short film, which took on 900 other entries, is about a solo father's journey to understand his daughter's love of space.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ