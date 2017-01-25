Trump making good on election promises blocking Muslim refugees and that wall

President Donald Trump will begin rolling out executive actions on immigration tomorrow, beginning with steps to build his proposed wall along the US-Mexico border, according to two administration officials.

He's also expected to target so-called sanctuary cities and is reviewing proposals that would restrict the flow of refugees to the United States.

The president is expected to sign the first actions - including the measure to jumpstart construction of the wall - tomorrow during a trip to the Department of Homeland Security.

Additional actions will be rolled out over the next few days, according to one official.

Mr Trump is said to still be weighing the details of plans to restrict refugees coming to the US.

The current proposal includes at least a four-month halt on all refugee admissions, as well as temporary ban on people coming from some Muslim majority countries, according to a representative of a public policy organisation that monitors refugee issues.

On his personal Twitter account today, Mr Trump tweeted: "Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!"

Mr Trump campaigned on pledges to tighten US immigration policies, including beefing up border security and stemming the flow of refugees.

He also called for halting entry to the US from Muslim countries, but later shifted the policy to a focus on what he called "extreme vetting" for those coming from countries with terrorism ties.

While the specific of Mr Trump's orders were unclear, both administration officials said tomorrow's actions would focus in part on the president's plans to construct a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

He's also expected to move forward with plans to curb funding of cities that don't arrest or detain immigrants living in the US illegally, which could cost individual jurisdictions millions of dollars.

Mr Trump's insistence that Mexico would pay for the wall was among his most popular proposals on the campaign trail, sparking enthusiastic cheers at his raucous rallies.

Mexico has repeatedly said it will not pay for any border wall.

Earlier this month, Mr Trump said the building project would initially be paid for with a congressionally approved spending bill and Mexico will eventually reimburse the US, though he has not specified how he would guarantee payments.

Trump will meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at the White House next week.