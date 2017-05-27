 

World


Trump to make call on Climate Change pact next week

President Donald Trump said his maiden trip abroad was a "home run" and he vowed to overcome the threat of terrorism, concluding a grueling five-stop sprint that ended with the promise of an imminent decision on the much-discussed Paris climate accord.

Britain's Theresa May says more must be done to tackle foreign fighters, and some of that onus falls on internet companies.
Trump ended his nine-day trip with a speech to US troops in Sicily, where he recounted his visits to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Belgium and Italy and his work to counter terrorism. The president said recent terrorist attacks in Manchester, England and Egypt underscored the need for the US to "defeat terrorism and protect civilization."

"Terrorism is a threat, bad threat to all of humanity," Trump said, standing in front of a massive American flag at Naval Air Station Sigonella. "And together we will overcome this threat. We will win."

Trump tweeted earlier in the day that he would make a final decision next week on whether to withdraw from the climate pact. European leaders he met with at the Group of 7 summit in Sicily have been pressuring Trump to stay in the accord, arguing that America's leadership on climate is crucial.

Jared Kushner reportedly met with the Russian ambassador last year to discuss setting up a communications channel with the Kremlin.
Trump was cajoled for three days — first in Brussels at meetings of NATO and the European Union, then in Sicily for G-7 — but will leave Italy without making clear where he stands.

As the G-7 summit came to a close overnight, the six other members — Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan — renewed their commitment to the accord. The summit's communique noted that the Trump administration would take more time to consider whether it will remain committed to the 2015 Paris deal to rein in greenhouse gas emissions.

There has been plenty to talk about, with Donald Trump making headlines for his body language almost daily during his trip.
Backing out of the climate accord had been a central plank of Trump's campaign and aides have been exploring whether they can adjust the framework of the deal even if they don't opt out entirely.

Other G-7 nations leaned heavily on Trump to stay in the climate deal, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying "we put forward very many arguments."

The president's trip has largely gone off without a major misstep, with the administration touting the president's efforts to birth a new coalition to fight terrorism, while admonishing partners in an old alliance to pay their fair share.

Trump's shove of Montenegro's prime minister has gone viral around the world.
"I think we hit a home run no matter where we are," Trump told the soldiers. He also touted his meetings with NATO members, adding, "We're behind NATO all the way."

He reiterated a renewed commitment by NATO members to spend more on defense.

