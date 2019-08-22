TODAY |

Trump lashes out at 'nasty' Denmark leader, cancels trip after Greenland rejection

Associated Press
President Donald Trump does not appreciate Denmark's rejection of his idea to buy Greenland.

The American leader told reporters today that "all they had to say was, 'No, we'd rather not do that.'"

Instead, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the idea "an absurd discussion" and said she was "disappointed and surprised" that Trump cancelleld his September 2-3 visit to Denmark in a tweet earlier in the day.

Trump, leaving the White House for an event in Kentucky, said Frederiksen's comments were "nasty," adding "You don't talk to the United States like that," at least during his presidency.

Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

Fredericksen said the US remains one of Denmark's close allies. Denmark's royals had invited Trump but the palace says they were blindsided by the tweet canceling the trip.

Trump also doubled down on his controversial comments yesterday when he said that Jewish people voting for Democrats, "shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."

Today, Trump went further, saying Democrats "want to do a lot of bad things to Israel."

"In my opinion, you vote for a Democrat, you're being very disloyal to the Jewish people and you're being very disloyal to Israel. And only weak people would say anything other than that," he said.

The president also remarked on the ongoing trade war with China, insisting again that this isn't his trade war, it's one that "should have taken place a long time ago by a lot of other presidents."

Still, Trump took responsibility for it, saying that he is "the chosen one" to take on Beijing during this time.

"Somebody had to do it. I am the chosen one," he told reporters.

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen described the idea as “absurd”. Source: Breakfast
